First Allied Savings and Loans Limited is one of 15 companies nominated by financial institutions to be crowned for their excellent delivery in 2016 out of 50 shortlisted companies.

First Allied Savings and Loans Limited has been named the Best Savings and Loan Brand of the Year by Premier Brands Ghana Limited under its Brand Excellence Awards ceremony slated for March 31, this year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Premier Brands Ghana Limited, a marketing agency and organisers of the awards ceremony for the past six years, Mr Eric Affaidu, revealed this to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a business breakfast meeting in Kumasi for companies, including rural banks.

The Kumasi-based savings and loans company with 26 branches nationwide has been in operation since 1996.

Key to its distinctive features and services is its holiday services and moving to the doorsteps of customers in addition to its susu services.

The Manager for Alternate Business Channels of First Allied, Mr Fred Osei Asamoah, who represented his company at the breakfast meeting, said the company placed a lot of importance on its information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and also ensured regular capacity building for its staff.

In the next five years, the savings and loans company intends to take over the leadership of the market.

Currently, it has rolled out a number of products onto the market, including E-switch system of payment.