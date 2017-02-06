Ogilvy & Mather welcomes Squad Digital

Ogilvy and Mather Ghana, in an effort to offer its clients more seamless integrated solutions, has consolidated Squad Digital capabilities from within the WPP Group into the Accra business.

Squad Digital, West Africa, was headed by Ankush Chawla.

This is to create a full-service communications company that offers the full complements of an advertising, media, PR and digital suite. Squad will be rebranded as Ogilvy One, which is the global Ogilvy core digital business.

A release from the company issued in Accra said “The Squad Digital Group which operates in African and Middle Eastern countries such as Kenya, Dubai and Bahrain adds a digital extension to the AAG’s 2015 Agency of the Year.”

It said over the last two years, Ogilvy had worked closely with Squad on multiple projects but out of separate offices. Sitting in one space and working even more closely together means clients would get the best of both worlds.

Announcing the integration internally, the Managing Director, Ogilvy and Mather Ghana, Ms Akua Owusu-Nartey, said she looked forward to growing her clients’ businesses. She said in her view, the consolidation offered her clients even greater efficiencies, creative diversity and effective integrated solutions.

The release described Ankush Chawla as “a solid partner” in building a formidable business. Ankush previously worked in Quasar Media-WPP Agency and GroupM Co as Snr Account Director as well as Ogilvy Kenya as Business Director. He has now been appointed as managing partner to manage Ogilvy-One, digital arm of the Ogilvy business. He brings a wealth of digital experience to the table having worked on brands like Dolby, Nestle, Oracle, Barclays, KFC, Airtel, KOSMOS Energy, Coca Cola, OLX Ghana, UNICEF over his 13-year career. He is a proven leader who has heart and knows digital in ways many people don’t.

“The Ogilvy team welcomes their new housemates with open arms and promises their clients even greater value for the future,” the release added.