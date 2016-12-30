Nsia Insurance to create awareness in industry

The Managing Director of Nsia Insurance, Mrs Mabel NN Porbley, has pledged the company’s commitment to demystify what she termed the lack of awareness of insurance by majority of Ghanaians.

Such a move, she said, was necessary because lack of awareness was part of the reasons people refused to insure their lives and properties.

She said many people were not privy to the numerous insurance policies that could help them avert many challenges.

“People do not even know that if they do not own a house, they can insure their properties in the house. One, therefore, does not need to own a house before taking insurance. We will, therefore, employ innovation and technology to create the awareness,’’ she said.

Mrs Porbley made the comments Wednesday during an awards night organised by the company to reward brokerage firms, workers and sales agents who had contributed immensely to its growth throughout the year.

The occasion was also used as an end-of-year party by the company.

The ultimate award, a Hyundai i10 saloon car, was presented to Mr Attobrah Kyeremanteng, who won the best sales agent of the year.

Speaking on the importance of the awards, Mrs Porbley indicated that there was the need to recognise individuals who had gone the extra mile to ensure the success of the company.

“As a company, we believe in hard work and innovation and so when people deliver, it is fair to reward and motivate them for their hard work,’’ she said.

Help businesses

The Nsia Insurance boss further indicated that the business community was eager to know the plans of the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government towards the growth of the private sector.

According to her, any economic policy could have a massive impact on businesses.

In view of this, she said the business community was looking forward to the implementation of the policies that the NPP promised to help in the growth of the private sector.

“Just like the ordinary man on the street, we also have high expectations.We expect them to bring down the cost of finance, relax the taxation of people so that companies can employ more people,’’ she said.