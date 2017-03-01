MultiChoice to keep prices stable

According to the company, DStv prices were normally reviewed upwards around April 1 of every year.

MultiChoice, owners of DStv, has said that there will be no price increase for subscribers to its DStv service.

“The company made this decision to keep annual subscription prices at their current level despite a particularly tough year it has faced due to tough macro-economic conditions on the continent”, it said.

“Falling commodity prices affected economies and exchange rates in most markets coupled with US dollar based increases of costs for delivering video entertainment services, has created a challenge for us, however, we recognise that we’re not the only ones feeling the pinch,” the release quoted the General Manager of Multichoice Ghana, Mr Cecil Sunkwa Mills.”

“Our valued customers are also suffering so we want to do our bit to relieve the added financial pressure by not increasing the price of their annual subscriptions,” it said.

The release said DStv was sticking to its pledge of putting its customers first by ensuring that they continued to enjoy their television viewing experience without the worry of a price increase this coming April.

It said “Just recently, we added more value to our customers’ television experience by bringing one of the most coveted football leagues in the world, the FA Cup, to all DStv packages. This, along with a new pop-up channel James Bond, provides our customers with exciting world-class programming which is part of our brand promise”.

“We’re truly committed to going the extra mile for our valued customers. We appreciate that DStv has become a central part of many of our customers’ daily lives and they continue to choose to remain part of the DStv family throughout the economy’s highs and lows,” Cecil Sunkwa Mills added.