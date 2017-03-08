MultiChoice has introduced two new incentive programmes - DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW - to express appreciation to their customers.

According to the video entertainment company, “From this month, the DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW programmes will offer exciting rewards for loyal DStv and GOtv customers.”

“Our business is committed to putting customers at the heart of the business and one of the ways is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and unwavering support by offering them more value,” the General Manager, Multichoice Ghana, Mr Cecil Sunkwa Mills, said.

“We remain committed to exploring various ways to improve our value-added benefits and create platforms where we can show gratitude to our customers for being part of our family,” he added.

Details

DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW are customer-focused programmes aimed at recognising and rewarding subscribers for their commitment to the brands. Customers who qualify for these programmes include those with subscriptions that have remained continuously connected to DStv and GOtv nonstop for three months or more.

Some of the exciting rewards that await loyal customers are monthly airtime bonuses and two brand-new entertainment channels for GOgetters, as well as four additional entertainment channels on the DStv platform featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and great local and international content for the whole family to enjoy at no extra cost.

The entertainment channels offered as rewards will offer a fantastic line-up of ‘not-to-be missed’ new shows with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. These include: Zee Bollymovies on DStv channel 114 and GOtv channel 112; Viasat Life on DStv channel 177 and GOtv 157; Nina TV on DStv channel 143 and Trigger on DStv channel 188.

He said, “For two weeks, starting on 7 March until 21 March, all DStv customers as well as GOtv Plus and GOtv Value customers will get the opportunity to experience unlimited access to these exciting channels offering a range of the latest quality content.”

Mr Sunkwa Mills said thereafter, all customers on Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access plus GOtv Plus and GOtv Value who stay continuously connected for three months and more will have uninterrupted access to the channels.

He said in addition to getting Zee Bollymovies and Viasat Life, GOtv customers would also be rewarded with monthly airtime bonuses, provided they remain continuously connected to GOtv Plus and GOtv Value for a minimum of three months.

Mr Sunkwa Mills said, “We’re confident that the rewards we have lined up for DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW will not only enhance our customers’ television viewing experience but also solidify their connection to our platforms.”