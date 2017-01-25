MTN launches new app to stream movies

MTN has partnered African Movies on the Go (AMGO) to launch a mobile application (app) that will allow people to watch movies on their phones. Known as AMGO App, it allows subscribers to download and stream high quality African movies.

Launching the app, the acting Head of Products and Services at MTN, Mr Bless Sefenu Agordjo, said the partnership and subsequent launch of the product were in line with MTN’s new vision of delivering a bold and new digital world that would improve the lives of customers.

He explained that the company identified its new vision of creating a digital world a few years back and had since been working to realise it.

He added that MTN had digitised products and services in many areas of the economy, including those in education, health care, media and entertainment and financial services to help enhance people’s lives.

“A key component of enabling access is technology and we have worked hard to upgrade and expand our network and IT systems to support the provision of our products and services,” he said.

Target

The Chief Executive Officer of AMGO Group, Nana Osei Aboagye, said partnering MTN would enable the app to reach its one billion target leveraging on the network provider’s 4G platform to aid streaming and downloading of movies.

He further explained that MTN had a wide coverage of the African continent; and partnering MTN would soon make AMGO a household name.

Why smart phones?

Mr Osei Aboagye explained that AMGO chose to provide access to the app using smartphones because most consumers owned those and that could help them reach the one billion target due to its mobility and convenience.

He said: “More people own smart phones than any other device so we leveraged on those for viability and easy access of the app to our consumers.”

He added that the world had gone completely digital and that accessing the app via mobile devices would improve interconnectedness.

Monetise content

Mr Osei Aboagye said the AMGO app would be a premium platform that would enable consumers to spend good money to enjoy African movie content.

He added, “Movie lovers who subscribe to the AMGO app get to watch downloaded movies offline at a fee, hence our partnership with MTN should aid content consumers pay through MTN’s mobile money system.”

He added that launching the app would give content producers value for their money and further urged them to provide more quality movies with profits made from the AMGO app.

He further called on all movie producers to get on board and help get their content on the AMGO app in order to make profit.

AMGO

African Movies on the Go, a content provider that developed the AMGO app, was set up to curb African movie piracy and reward creativity.

This group was founded to help the African continent monetise movie content.

The app does not only seek to appeal to Africans within the continent but also Africans abroad who do not get access to watch, stream and download African movies.