Minority alarmed over govt’s decision to engage Mckinsey

The Minority Members in Parliament have raised concerns over government’s decision to engage, consulting firm, Mckinsey, as back office staff for the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, when he appeared before Parliaments Appointment admitted that, Mckinsey had been providing services to the government, but indicated that the government did not have any contract with the firm yet.

He said there was no financial commitment from government at the moment, but, however, hinted of the possibility of engaging the company on a long-term basis if it becomes necessary.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga, commenting on the Appointments Committee report on the vetting of the Ministerial Nominees, said he did not see any reason why government would require the services of an external firm as back office staff, considering that there were lots of experts at the Ministry of Finance.

He said Ghanaians voted for the NPP, with the mindset that they had the men and competence to do the work and therefore did not see a reason why they should consult a foreign firm.

“I however hope, it will not come at a cost to the tax payer. For now, the Finance Minister designate has told us, there is no financial commitment from government so we hope it stays so,” he stated.

The NPP Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South, Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah, however did not agree with the minority stating that, government’s engaging external firms was not something new and therefore did not see why the minority had an issue with it.

“Mckinsey is a firm just like KPMG, PWC, and Ernst and Young and it is normal for governments to engage the services of some of these firms,” he noted.

Majority, Minority clash over DKM

There was a heated exchange between the majority and the minority members over what the minority termed as, President Akufo Addo’s promise to repay the DKM customers.

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and former Minister for the Brong Ahafo Region challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo, to fulfill that promise now that he has the power.

He said the President Akufo-Addo, during his campaign for the Presidency as the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, promised that all the victims of the DKM scam would be paid in full.

He said he was alarmed by the response from the Minister of Finance when he appeared before the Appointments Committee, something he said meant the NPP government may not fulfill the promise.

The minister, when he appeared before the Committee, insisted that there was no such promise captured in the party’s 2016 manifesto.

Mr Opoku therefore challenged the NPP to fulfill that promise, since he believed it was one of the reasons voted them into power.

“The issue is that, when you promise, you must deliver… so long us you have made a promise, you must ensure that promise is redeemed and that is exactly what I trying to do now,” he stated.

Some members of the majority, however questioned the relevance of his submission, and asked him to provide evidence of when the President made such promise.

Some of them believed Mr Opoku shouldn’t have even commented on the DKM issue since, it was under his watch that it occurred.