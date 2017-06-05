According to her, the media has always played a key role in bolstering patriotism, hence it should stand up to be counted again in this period of resurging preference for our own goods.

Singer and Made-in-Ghana Campaign Ambassador, Ms Emelia Arthur, has appealed to the media to do more to whip up patronage of locally made products.

“Radio, television, print and online outlets all have daily spots for sports, entertainment, politics, education, foreign news and other items. My plea with each of them is to include a daily spot for a made-in-Ghana product or service.

“Imagine the level of awareness that could be raised if each radio station across the nation, for instance, dedicates a couple of minutes every day to a specific Ghanaian item or service.

“That’s likely to stimulate production in sectors such as pharmaceutical, agro-processing, tourism, fashion, banking, information technology and others,” Ms Arthur said in a chat with the Daily Graphic.



She was officially made a Made-in-Ghana Campaign Ambassador in January 2016 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Since then, she has helped to create awareness of made-in-Ghana goods and services on various platforms and participated actively in events related to the campaign.

Apart from recording a song, ‘Nyame Enndi Ye Abro’ (God Won’t Forsake Us) to help bolster her crusade, Ms Arthur has visited and interacted with several local commodity manufacturers and producers.

After a visit to Wienco Ghana Limited, producers of the Aduanehene and Copa rice brands from its farm in Sogakope in the South Tongu District, she urged traders in rice nationwide to always include at least 10 per cent of local produce in their stock and encourage consumers to patronise the local brands.

“When we patronise made-in-Ghana products, we create jobs for our youth and help boost our economy,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Ms Arthur is pushing on with her project to produce a 500-page directory of made-in-Ghana products and services. She pointed out that the directory would be formally launched in Accra by November this year after a ‘meet the people’ float through the city’s principal streets.