Kwesé has recently announced partnerships with some of the continent’s biggest MNOs, including MTN, Safaricom, Tigo and Vodacom, in specific territories and additional announcements are expected in due course.



These powerful distribution agreements will see the broadcaster expand the reach of its mobile TV proposition which is delivered via the Kwesé App.

Kwesé TV will also leverage the physical distribution network of a number of these operators who will become official resellers of Kwesé TV hardware which includes the Kwesé TV satellite and decoder. This is a significant development for the broadcaster which seeks to disrupt the industry by giving more viewers access to premium content through its innovative multi-platform business model.



Kwesé’s mobile TV will leverage the best in mobile infrastructure offered by its MNO partners utilising their 3G, LTE and Wifi infrastructure to stream live the network’s premium programming, including major sports leagues such as NBA, English football, Brazil Soccer, Cricket and exclusive entertainment content, including first-to-market exclusives from the likes of Revolt, AMC Networks and Viceland. The service is already available in most African countries through the Kwesé App with these deals extending its reach by exposing many more viewers to mobile TV through innovative data packages and products facilitated by Kwesé’s MNO partners.

Kwesé believes in the future of mobile on the continent. The agreements put the broadcaster at the forefront of consumer trends in an environment where viewers are consuming content across different platforms. The company sees this distribution model as a game-changer which will help it achieve its goal of putting Kwesé in the hands of viewers across the African continent.