K.K. Sarpong takes over GNPC job from Alex Mould

Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Graphic Online has gathered.

He takes over from Mr Alexander Kofi Mensah Mould who has occupied the post since 2013.

Dr Sarpong is currently the chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Bank and formerly served as CEO of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) from September 2003 to August 2009.

He also served as Executive Chairman of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club between 2010 and 2013 where he guided the team to a back-to-back Ghana Premier League titles..

He was until July 31, 2012 the Executive Chairman of Finatec Limited, a consortium of Chartered Accountants, Lawyers and Investment Experts.

Dr. Sarpong garnered his International working experience with International Cocoa Organization as the Head of Administration and Financial Services Division from January 1999 to 2003.

Whilst at the Ghana Cocoa Board, he worked as Deputy Chief Executive (Finance and Administration) from 1994 to December 1998. He also worked with the Produce Buying Company Limited as the Deputy Managing Director (Finance and Administration) from July 1990 to August 1994.

At Ghana Food Distribution Corporation, Dr. Sarpong worked in various capacities as Deputy Chief Accountant, Accountant and General Manager (Finance and Administration).

Dr. Sarpong has also served in Non-Executive and Advisory Positions in different organizations including serving on the boards of reputable Ghanaian banks including Ghana Commercial Bank and Merchant Bank from 1996 to 2010.

He is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, M.Acc in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Glasgow.

He also holds an MBA in Accounting and B.Sc (Administration) Accounting Option from University of Ghana Legon.