2 Journalists with GRAPHIC BUSINESS nominated for awards

Two business and financial journalists of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) have been shortlisted to receive honours at this year’s IFEJ-Flamingo Awards.

The two, Mr Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Ms Jessica Acheampong, are staff of the GRAPHIC BUSINESS, the financial newspaper of the GCGL.

They were shortlisted alongside five other financial journalists in the country for various awards, including the ultimate prize - best business and financial journalist of the year - sponsored by the World Bank.

A statement issued by the organisers, the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ), said the other journalists were Mr Famous Atsitsogbe formerly of Multimedia but now a freelancer, Ms Rebeka Awuah of GBC24, Mr Kofi Adu Dumfeh of TV3 Network, Mr Adu Koranteng of the New Crusading Guide, Mr Adnan Adams Mohammed of the Economic Times, and Mr Theophilus Kwasi Agyei Anim of KFS TV, formerly Viasat One.

The Chairman of the five-member jury, Mr Daniel Otabil Koomson, said a total of 35 entries were received from 14 financial journalists.

Out of the number, Mr Koomson said 25 of the entries were from the print media, while 10 were from the electronic media.

The 2016 awards is slated for on Friday, January 27 at the Dubois Memorial Centre at Cantonments on the theme, ‘Strengthening micro finance institutions to enhance the growth of rural and micro enterprises.’

The Guest Speaker is Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon alongside Mr Alhassan Andani, the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited.

The essence of the annual awards is to recognise business and financial journalists and editors who have provided high, quality reportage on the business and financial environment in the country.

Award categories

All the seven journalists would be vying for awards in the following categories; Best Finance Feature/News story, Best Business/Manufacturing Feature/News story, Best Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Feature/News Story, Best Extractives Feature/News story and Best Agribusiness Feature/News story.

The other categories are Best Tourism Feature/News story, Best Development Feature/News story, Best Rural Banking/Micro finance/Savings & Loans/Rural and Micro enterprises and Best Business of Health Feature.

The period of publication for the 2016 entries was from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.