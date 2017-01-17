How to maximise productivity using simple ICT tools

Technology is constantly evolving and maturing, as it moves from a nascent, undefined entity to one that is widely accepted and has become so common that we wonder how we ever functioned without it. From businesses to individual consumers, everyone is connected to everyone, everywhere and all the time through newer technologies such as smart devices, Internet of things and software, among others.

Businesses, therefore, cannot afford to waste time because time is money.

Businesses that want to thrive in this 21st Century are in a continuous competition to adjust and use technology for their benefits. Technology offers numerous opportunities within business operation, which helps to save time, increase sales and maximise efficiency.

Technology is driving and transforming business every day.

Trends in 2017

Recently, top technology professionals have identified top technology trends for businesses that will help them break out of an emerging state into broader impact, capable of reaching tipping points and staying ahead of the game.

Today, businesses have accepted the use of credit cards, visa cards, master cards, e-zwich cards and other mobile and electronic platforms in the making of payments and other business transaction.

A technological trend that is geared towards making payments easier and faster is the use of electronic payments systems such as Google pay, Apple pay, Paypal, Android pay and Samsung pay.

With these transactions made in and outside, the business becomes much easier, faster and safer. There are no bank issues, and all one needs is an Internet connection and you are good to make payments anywhere and anytime with just a click on your smart mobile phone or computer.

This makes it easy for customers to do business with their smart devices.

Wearable devices

For business executives, accepting these technological trends will not only reorganise payment processes; it will show that one’s business is moving, thinking forward and embracing the future as it happens.

Another technological trend helping businesses is the wearable devices; these devices are smart electronic devices with incorporate, microcontrollers and features.

They can be worn on the body as accessories. Examples include the calculator watch, which comprise of the Apple IWatch, Google glasses, fitness tracking device and the pivothead recording glasses

Again, a technology trend that can provide businesses with the capability to maintain normal operations in less-than-normal condition and improve productivity by eliminating time-consuming processes is the data backup and disaster recovery services.

With the introduction of data backup and disaster recovery services, employees no longer have to worry so much about unsaved works, when there are any disasters or outage with the computers or devices they work with.

Generally, the data backup and disaster recovery services always quickly help the computers or devices to spring back to their feet and that minimise downtime.

This keeps the employees abilities to get the work done and productive, no matter what happens.

As business executives prepare to zoom straight into action in 2017, the issue of minimising cost to maximise profits will be high on the agenda and that is where these simple yet cost effective technology trends will come in handy.