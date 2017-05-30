As part of the partnership, GTBank, a commercial bank, will be able to receive contributions from clients of FirstBanc, an investment firm, across its network of 34 branches.

Customers of FirstBanC Financial Services will now be able to purchase or top up their investments using Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited's physical and online collection channels following the announcement of a partnership between the two financial institutions today.

The bank will also list FirstBanc on myghpay - an online payments and collections hub powered by GTBank - to enable clients of FirstBanc to make additional contributions into their existing FirstBank accounts.

The Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr Lekan Sanusi, in an address at the bank's offices in Osu expressed his pleasure at the partnership with FirstBanc due to the ease with which investments could now be made and redeemed.

He stated: "We are very excited about this partnership with FirstBanc as it means many other people will now have a feel of the ease and convenience that GTBank can provide for their financial services needs."

Mr Sanusi also disclosed that FirstBanC customers will also be afforded the opportunity to pick up their cash redemptions over the counter at all GTBank branches or have it credited into their bank accounts or mobile money wallets.

On his part, the Managing Director of FirstBanc, Mr Amenyo Setordzie commenting on the agreement said, "FirstBanC intends to use this platform and technology, in general, to generate wealth for both formal and informal sector workers by mobilising untapped huge funds for investment in safe and high yielding financial instruments."