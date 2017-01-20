GRIDCo named best West Africa transmission company

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has put in place action plans to help the country achieve universal access to electricity by 2020.

The plans include the construction of new sub-stations in places such as Kpando, Kejebi, Berekum, Juabeso, Tumu, Wa and Bawku.

“Construction works on major transmission lines from Ghana to Burkina Faso are also underway and we are expecting the completion by the third quarter of 2017,” the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo, Mr William Amuna, told the Daily Graphic in Tema after the company received the West African Power Industry Convention’s (WAPIC’s) Best Power Transmission/Distribution Company in West Africa for the second consecutive time.

The event

The annual event is organised by Spintelligent, a South Africa-based trade exhibition and conference firm, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, a United Kingdom-based firm. It seeks to highlight the performance of power utilities within the sub-region.

GRIDCo emerged the winner among four other competing utility companies: the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company in Nigeria; the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, both in Nigeria.

The independent panel of judges selected the winner after a rigorous evaluation process, which settled on GRIDCo as having excelled in the areas of power distribution, service delivery and technology roll-out, revenue protection and loss reduction measures.

Project 2020

Mr Amuna said the company considered the award as a feather in its cap of the company, having won the award in 2015.

He, therefore, commended the government, Ministries of Power and Finance, as well as the company’s development partners, for their support.

Mr Amuna expressed the hope that the award would spur the company on to deliver better services in the country and across the sub-region.