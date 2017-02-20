Graphic, others honoured by GRA for contribution to revenue mobilisation

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has presented the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) with an honorary award for being the media house that made the most contribution to the authority’s revenue mobilisation efforts in 2016.

The award was given at the GRA’s 2016 Staff and Stakeholders Awards to recognise taxpayers, institutions and individuals who contributed immensely towards the success of the revenue mobilisation efforts of the authority during the period under review.

A total of 16 institutions and individuals were awarded at the ceremony held in Accra at the weekend.

The occasion was also used to recognise the work of 34 employees of the authority who had excelled in various endeavours over the period.

Citation

The citation accompanying the award to GCGL noted that over the years, the Graphic Group had partnered the GRA in the dissemination of tax information through direct reportage of activities of the authority, interviews, publication of features articles and analysis of implications of tax policies for the public.

A freelance writer, Ms Ayesha Bedwei, was also honoured as the media personality of the year for her in-depth and easy-to-read articles on taxation, which is published in the Graphic Business, the financial newspaper of the Graphic Group.

At the event, Goldfields Ghana Limited was crowned the best taxpayer in the large taxpayer category while the second best tax payer for the same category went to Newmont Ghana Limited. Zenith Bank Ghana Limited emerged the most improved taxpayer in the domestic tax revenue division.

The best taxpayer under the Customs Division went to Royal Bow Company Limited while Wilmar Africa Limited received the award for the second best taxpayer for the same category.

Commendation

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, admonished companies and individuals to honour their tax obligations to enable the state to mobilise the needed revenue for development projects.

He also commended the taxpayers who were honoured at the ceremony for honouring their tax obligations to the state.

The awards night, he said, was to recognise taxpayers who had gone the extra mile to honour their obligation and other stakeholders who assisted the GRA in its work.

Each year, he said, the GRA honoured its members of staff and taxpayers who had contributed to national development and economic growth.

Staff awards

The immediate-past Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr George Blankson, commended the award winners and urged taxpayers to endeavour to pay their taxes voluntarily.

Some of the employees of GRA who were rewarded for their outstanding contributions towards the growth of the organisation in 2016 were Mr Robert Nana Mensah, who was honoured as the best manager and Ms Esther Mensah, the best junior worker.

