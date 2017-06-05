He explained that the government would implement the Multilateral Mining Integrated Project to restructure the small-scale mining sector for sustainable development.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Peter Amewu, has expressed the commitment of the government to sustain the campaign against illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey.

Addressing the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in Accra, Mr Amewu called on the chamber and other stakeholders to help make the project a success.

“I want to use this opportunity to also call on all Ghanaians, even the illegal miners, to stand up against irresponsible mining in the country. We need to protect our natural resources and the environment for the present and generations yet unborn,” he said.

Transparency

The minister observed that the perceived lack of transparency in the industry had been the underlying factor for acrimony between mining companies and their host communities and public suspicion that the mining companies were milking the nation.

He said the government, therefore, expected that stakeholders in the industry would be able to work together openly with mutual trust, devoid of any hidden nicks.

To ensure transparency, Mr Amewu said, the government would welcome any scrutiny into the judicious use of taxes and royalties paid for the benefit of mining communities in particular.

“As you may be aware, transparency in the mining sector is very critical to the image of the industry as it can affect perceptions about your operations as well as the stocks of your shareholders,” he said.

“As a government we believe that the private sector is the engine of growth for our economy and so we are committed to creating a congenial atmosphere to promote business investments in the country,” he added.

Unflinching support

The President of the chamber, Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, declared unflinching support for the fight against illegal mining.

He noted that the chamber had conducted a study on artisanal and small-scale mining and held policy dialogues with various duty bearers on what could be done to resolve the problem.

A key recommendation from the study, he stated, was a call on the government to ensure that geological investigations were conducted on parcels of land before granting them to small-scale miners under licence.

“We also suggest that the moratorium placed on small-scale mining by our minister must be used to study and enhance the regulatory framework within which such mining activities take place,” he said.

Mr Addo-Kufuor added that the chamber was optimistic that continuous training of licensed small-scale miners and their being provided with the needed impetus to operate within the confines of the law would improve their environmental stewardship.