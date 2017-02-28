Govt urged to build strong business environment to propel growth of private sector

Such a move,he said, would lead to a strong economy which in turn would help reduce the high unemployment situation in the country.

The Managing Director of Adehyeman Savings and Loans, Mr Joe Emmim, has urged the government to build a strong business environment to propel the growth of private sector and the economy at large.

Speaking at the second Airtel Business Small and Medium Scale Dinner and Awards in Accra last Thursday, Mr Emmim mentioned high taxes, the depreciation of the cedi and the lack of enforcement of regulations as some of the challenges inhibiting the growth of businesses in the country.

“Almost everything in the country is imported, therefore, anytime the cedi depreciates, everybody catches a cold. In terms of taxes, about 22 per cent of electricity bills are taxes. There is also the issue of 25 per cent corporate tax and five per cent National Stabilisation Levy.

“Government needs the revenue for development but it must also create the needed conditions for growth. For the private sector and the economy to grow, these issues ought to be addressed by the government as a matter of urgency,’’ he said.

Awards

The event was used by Airtel to reward businesses that had employed Airtel Business solutions in their operations and had also made positive impact on society.

This year’s ceremony focused on small and medium scale companies and companies that had used Airtel Money, the mobile money transfer service of Airtel Ghana, in their operations.

Nine companies were rewarded at the ceremony. Papa’s Pizza Limited picked up the ultimate award as the Business of the Year.

Other companies rewarded included Mawums Limited, Sarcon Quarry Limited, Aviat Networks Ghana Limited and First Atlantic Bank Limited.

The rest were Nsano Limited, Sports Betting Ghana Limited (Betway) and L’Aine Services Limited.

The Anglican Diocese of Accra was also given an award for inculcating Airtel Business solutions in its operations.

Rationale

The Marketing Director of Airtel Ghana, Ms Rosy Fynn, said the rationale behind the ceremony was to afford the company the opportunity to recognise the contributions of clients to its development and also strengthened the relationship that existed between the two sides.

“In such a competitive telecom market, we really appreciate the decision of our clients in doing business with us. We will continue to invest to ensure that our customers have the best experience on our network,’’ she said.

She, however, debunked speculations that Airtel’s parent company, Bharti Airtel, was planning to exit the African market.

According to her, Bharti Airtel was very committed to Africa and had no plans to exit the African market.

“When we at Airtel wake up every day, we come to work focused on serving our customers and making sure that we give them more reason to stay with us. That is what is important to us,’’ she added.