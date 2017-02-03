GOIL donates GH¢50,000 to Korle Bu Cardio Centre

The management staff of the Ghana Oil Company, (GOIL), has donated GH¢50,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to assist in its operations.

The amount was part of deductions from their provident fund.

Presenting the cheque, the Group CEO/MD of GOIL, Mr Patrick A. K. Akorli acknowledged the good works and worthy contributions of the centre to healthcare in the country. He promised the donation would be a regular feature.

The Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr Lawrence Sereboe, said he was grateful for GOIL’S donation and described the increasing cases of heart and chest-related cases as a big problem. He appealed for a new equipped centre to cater for the increasing cases. He was also concerned about the cost of heart operation although the present cost per patient is highly subsidised.

He appealed to other corporate organisations to support the increasing number of patients who could not afford the cost.

The delegation included the Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Alex Adzew and the Head of Finance, Erasmus Ofori Sarkwa.