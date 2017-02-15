GLO introduces new products for subscribers

The products were launched by the Head of Business at Glo Ghana, Mr Nagasai Viswanath, and the Head of Administration, Mr Derek Obuobi, in Accra Tuesday.

Glo Mobile Ghana has introduced three new products for its existing and new subscribers across the country. The products, Talk More, New Data Plans and Flexi Recharge, have been designed to empower customers to call and browse with data at affordable rates.

Value for money

In a presentation to demonstrate how the products would operate, the Greater Accra Regional Sales Manager, Mr Daniel Ofori, said the three products were designed to offer value for money for customers and new subscribers of the network.

According to him, the Talk More allowed subscribers of Glo to call other networks at reduced rates.

“This is a prepaid plan specially designed to eliminate subscribers’ apprehension about the cost of making calls across all networks in Ghana. This plan will offer the best of services as far as voice calls are concerned at reduced rates,” he said.

According to Mr Ofori, after every recharge, a customer would get free data.

Offers

Mr Viswanath indicated that the products were the best offers on the market so far.

He said the Flexi Recharge for instance was introduced to allow flexibility for subscribers “to make calls and use data without the fear of being charged heavily when they do not have data bundles.”

Mr Viswanath explained that customers who might not want to bundle data but still would need that for browsing could go in for the flexi product.

He added that the product was introduced “as a response to a need to ensure subscribers call for less and derive the maximum value from every recharge they make.”

Mr Viswanath said necessary plans had been put in place to roll out other offers in the course of the year, and assured consumers of the best of services.

Data plans

Under the data plans, one can get 400MB at GH¢5 and 800MB at GH¢10 for a period of 30 days.

Mr Obuobi also assured consumers that the terms and offers would not be changed under any circumstances.

“Glo is unique in everything it does as well as the products it introduces, so our customers can be rest assured that they will never be shortchanged at any time,” he said.

For their part, the Ambassadors of Glo Ghana, Juliet Ibrahim and Joselyn Dumas, both pledged to carry out activities to promote the various products of the company.