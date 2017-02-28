Ghanaians to prospect for business opportunities in Dubai

About 30 local business owners will be heading to Dubai next month to look for business opportunities and partnership. The business mission, which will be under the auspices of CELC International, be a solution provider in the area of knowledge and exposure, both to businesses and students will look out for prospects in various business related sectors.

The trip, dubbed the 2017 Dubai Business Trip, is scheduled to come off from March 19 to 25, 2017.

The CEO of CELC International, Mr Michael Aidoo, in an interview ahead of the trip said the business tour has been put in place to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana tour various countries with the primary objective of identifying and forging partnerships to expand their businesses through exposure to various investment options available in these countries

CELC he said, had identified that most businesses in Ghana have a desire to expand globally however, due to financial restraints and lack of contacts and knowledge of the destination market; it comes across as a difficult feat.

“CELC addresses this challenge by organising the Dubai Business Tour for these SMEs. These trips fulfil their desire to identify and forge partnerships to expand their businesses globally. For now, one of CELC International’s primary focus is the Dubai Business Trip. It usually comprises of a minimum of 30 participants who tour Dubai for the purpose of forging strategic, international partnerships for the advancement of their businesses,” he said.

CELC Business Tour is organised twice a year (March and September). The business tour is currently focusing on the UAE especially Dubai. Together with our partners within the tourism industry in Ghana and Dubai, CELC provides the best value for money for our clients.

In the files of CELC Dubai Business Tours, there are numerous case studies of clients thriving in business partnerships and purchasing property as a result of this opportunity; a clear indication of the success of the Business Tour.

Purpose

He said the purpose of the tour was to enlighten and broaden the mind of participants through its exposure and educational aspect, to provide the platform to network with other businesses both in Ghana and Dubai and to enable participants gain knowledge through visiting industrial, institutional, and governmental bodies.

The tour he said was opened to businessmen and women, entrepreneurs and SME’s. The package include Visa, return air ticket, hotel with breakfast and dinner, business conference, business seminar, industrial tour, leisure activities, and all official internal transportation.