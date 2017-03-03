Ghana Manufacturing Awards nominations end March 15

The maiden edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards will recognise achievements from local and international manufacturing companies and reward those that played a defining role in moving the sector forward.

The event, scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, will be held in partnership with uniBank Ghana Limited and Ernst and Young, an acounting firm.

According to the Events Director of the uniBank Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Mr Richard Abbey Jnr., the event will be an annual prestigious ceremony to celebrate the very best in manufacturing from all aspects of production, sharing landmark work and developments taking place across areas such as science, stewardship, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, engineering, innovation and technology.

The awards come at a time when the government has announced intentions to promote industrialisation and local manufacturing in the country.

Xodus Communications, which also organises the annual Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards and the National Aviation Awards, is the iniator and organiser of the awards, with uniBank Ghana as the headline sponsor.

The award is entirely inclusive and open to any individuals and companies focused on manufacturing, and cuts across service providers, distributors, financial institutions, insurance, regulators and government agencies.

Award categories

Some of the corporate awards are company of the year ranging from textile manufacturing, beverage, plastic, aluminium manufacturing, Steel Manufacturing, Jewellery Manufacturing and Cannery Company of the Year.

Others are Confectionary Manufacturing Company of the Year, Bottling Company, Packaging Company, Foam Manufacturing, Detergent Manufacturing, Paper Manufacturing, Chemical Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Company, Wire Manufacturing, Concrete Products Manufacturing and Furniture Manufacturing Company of the Year.

The Manufacturing Company of the Year awards will also cover Cement Manufacturing, Flour Manufacturing, Dairy Products Manufacturing, in addition to the overall Manufacturer of the Year award as well as awards for Excellence in CSR, Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ), Best Growing Manufacturing Company, Promising Manufacturing Company of the Year, Emerging Manufacturer and Manufacturing Innovations and Legacy Award.