The Ghana Economic Outlook and Business Strategy (EOBS) conference is scheduled to take place on March 22 this year. The annual event will be held on the theme: “Unlocking Ghana's Economic Potential with Mobile Money and Payment System,” by the Africa Business Media (ABM) and supported by dozens of corporate institutions.

It is aimed at exploring ideas and suggestions from both the government and private sector to address Ghana’s mobile money, financial inclusion and electronic payment system as part of efforts to promote and sustain the growth of the Ghanaian financial system.

This year’s event will feature the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the Keynote Speaker. He will speak on how mobile money and payment systems will contribute towards financial inclusion and economic growth.

At the launch in Accra, the Chairman of ABM, Mr Kwadwo Asumaning, said the forum would seek answers from decision makers on how best they could deepen the country’s financial inclusion agenda.

“It will also create a conducive platform where key government officials, bankers, telcos and policy makers will address Ghana’s mobile money, financial inclusion and economic growth topics,” he said.

He explained that this year’s focus was on the management and ultimate unimpeded success of Ghana’s Mobile Money and Payment Systems which was a fast-growing system of payment globally.

“We thought we should provide the right platform to our domestic business environment to give the subject the attention it deserves now, so that, as a developing nation, Ghana would not be left behind in the ongoing global transition to cashless transactions,” he added.

“Started in 2012, the EOBS series is the premier platform for top government officials, business leaders, policymakers and investors to examine, identify and propose workable solutions for the future of the Ghanaian economy.

Outcomes of EOBS conferences are captured in rapporteur reports for stakeholder’s reference and follow-up actions. An EOBS event atmosphere also sets the tone to deliver associated business opportunities, share new ideas, peer-to-peer networking sessions and business transactions,” he said.

Commendation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, commended the organisers of the conference for using such forums to help promote financial inclusion in the country.

“This event has gained traction over the last few years as a forum for discussing, addressing and analysing prospect for the country’s economy for the years ahead,” he said.

For his part, the President of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), Nana Osei Bonsu, urged organisers of the conference to use the forum to set the tone for the discussion of the development of telecommunications and the financial sector.

He said this was because the private sector was banking its hopes on such sectors to raise long-term capital to expand and grow their businesses in the country.

“PEF has always been part of this initiative as a private sector apex body. We look for opportunities to explore various angles that will mitigate the challenges of the private sector,” he said.