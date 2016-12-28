Ghana chairs ISSA Investment Commission

The International Social Security Association (ISSA) has appointed the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Mr Ernest Thompson, as the Chairman of the ISSA Technical Commission (TC) on Investment of Social Security Funds for the triennium 2017-2019.

The appointment was made at the 114th Meeting of the ISSA Bureau in Panama City on November 18, 2016 on a proposal by the ISSA President, Dr Joachim Bruer, a release from SSNIT said in Accra.

“The ISSA Bureau constitutes the administrative authority of the ISSA which defines the plan of action, timetable, guidelines, activities, budget, structure and mandate of the Technical Commissions,” it said.

It said the appointment was in recognition of Mr Thompson’s dedication to the work of the TC on Investment of Social Security Funds and for his continuous support for ISSA.

The Bureau’s forum brings together chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of all TCs to discuss and prepare the work plans of the Technical Commission.

Mr Thompson is already one of the technical experts of the ISSA Academy in the area of investment of Pension Funds.