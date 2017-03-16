The high-level business networking which took place on March 9, was attended by about 300 guests, representing over 20 sectors across the Ghanaian business industry, the international business scene and representatives from several Ghanaian state agencies.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG), in partnership with the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, has held a Gala Night in Accra.

A release issued in Accra by the French Embassy in Ghana said the event gave an optimistic indication of a growth in bilateral relationship between the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of France.

The night also witnessed the maiden edition of CCI France Ghana Membership Recognition Awards.

A total of five member companies of the chamber were recognised for projects they had undertaken that exhibited their commitment to strengthening foreign and local relations, as well as partnership with Ghana, to support the country’s economic development.

The five companies included Air France, for its entry into the Ghanaian market, and J.K. Horgle Transport & Company Ltd, a Ghanaian-owned company whose remarkable efforts made in the petroleum haulage industry and haulage of containers, dry cargo and trucks for spot hires have resulted in the generation of local employment.

The others are Bouygues Construction Ltd, for its contribution to the health sector by undertaking the construction and rehabilitation of the Ridge Hospital to transform it into a regional facility in line with international standards; Empyreal Design & Build Ltd, another wholly owned Ghanaian company, the sole distributor of environmentally friendly recyclable ceilings which promotes environmental protection, and Cal Bank Limited, for its contribution to the maritime industry, particularly the huge investment made by the bank to help decongest the Takoradi Port and create space for some expansion works within the facility by the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority.

The release said awards scheduled to be held annually demonstrates the remarkable efforts made by Ghanaian and international companies with subsidiaries in Ghana, in creating a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy. Companies to be recognised will cut across several sectors, ranging from Transport & Logistics, Agriculture, Automobile Services, Construction, Banking & Finance amongst others.

In a brief address, the President of CCI France Ghana, Mr Patrick Prado, elaborated on CCIFG’s efforts to show its support in improving the bilateral relationship between France and Ghana by providing expertise through the recommendation of our member companies so as to promote crucial development in various sectors in the country along with Business France.

The Ambassador of France to Ghana, Mr Francois Pujolas, also noted France’s intention to further develop and diversify its trade with Ghana which currently stands at one billion Euros annually, and also highlighted the French government’s commitment to assist Ghana develop sectors which will create business opportunities and boost Ghana’s economy.