Executive Women Network calls on President Akufo-Addo

The Executive Women Network (EWN), a non-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private sector organisations and women entrepreneurs, has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

According to Pearl Esua-Mensah, an Executive Council member of the EWN, the visit was to introduce the group to the President and to assure him of the support of top women executives in the network, who are willing to work with him to drive Ghana’s development agenda.

The group lauded the President’s commitment to ensure that 30 per cent of his appointments go to women, adding that the leadership of the EWN would be on hand to ensure that the initiative was successful.

Receiving members of the network, President Akufo-Addo expressed his readiness to work with the group in realising his commitment to ensure women played a key role in his government.

The main motivating factor behind all the plans the government was putting in place, the President said, was to improve the lives of Ghanaians, a fact that must be remembered at all times.

The President further indicated that he was very interested in bringing to bear on public sector institutions, the rigour and best business practices and attitudes in the private sector, which would put the country on a better footing.

The meeting was attended by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, and the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The EWN members who attended the meeting included Patience Akyianu, Managing Director (MD), Barclays Bank; Lucy Quist, MD, Airtel; Freda Duplan, MD, Nestlé Ghana; Edith Dankwa, CEO-Business and Financial Times; and Pearl Esua-Mensah - Managing Consultant, Feniks Ltd.

The rest are Theresa Ayoade, MD, Charterhouse Ghana; Lynda Oduro, MD, Hollard Insurance Ghana; and Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, MD Internet Solutions.

The vision of the Executive Women Network is to inspire, empower and support women executives to be successful and influential both at the local and international levels.