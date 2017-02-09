Ernest Chemists makes Ghana proud

Ernest Chemists Limited, Ghana's leading pharmaceutical player, has once again been honoured as the OTC Distributor of the Year (Sub Saharan Africa) for the Consumer Wing of the world's largest pharmaceutical company by market value and sales, Johnson and Johnson (J &J).











The awards ceremony, under the 'One Team, One Voice, One Future Accelerated Sustainable Growth' programme, was held in Cape Town.

Mr Richard Twumasi, the J and J Brand Manager at Ernest Chemists Limited, received the award on behalf of the company and expressed gratitude to J & J for its support in partnership and to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong, for his visionary leadership and guidance and to the entire team that worked tirelessly to ensure that their customers received good and prompt services.

The J&J partnership

Ernest Chemists Limited has a 15-year history with J and J and has over time largely influenced the prominence of their products on the Ghanaian market. Products such as Benylin 4 Flu, Benylin Chesty Cough, Combantrin and Anusol Suppositories have seen major appreciation in sales and consumer coverage through the marketing efforts and wide reaching branch networks of Ernest Chemists Limited.

The company’s innovative and unconventional market leadership is witnessed by several recognitions including the Anusol Franchise Award, Bronze Award for Accelerated Growth (2010), Silver Award for Outstanding Performance (2010), as well as the Most Improved Distributor in 2013.

Later in an interview, Mr Sampong expressed satisfaction with the performance of his establishment in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products since he founded the company 30 years ago.

He further expressed his profound gratitude to all partners, including foreign suppliers, the financial institutions and the company's employees for their unwavering loyalty over the years.

Ernest Chemists Limited is a 100 per cent home-grown brand and has in its 30 years of existence changed the face of the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana.

With physical presence in seven regions and sales coverage in all 10 regions across the country, the company has impacted the lives of millions of Ghanaians and other residents.

The company employs close to 600 staff in its Manufacturing and Trade divisions. Under the leadership of a selfless but fearless visionary, we can only expect greater exploits in the future.