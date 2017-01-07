Energy Bank schools exporters on Trade Finance

The Energy Bank Ghana has schooled some exporters from Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi on the features, requirements and the utilisation of trade finance lines among other trade products to facilitate their business transactions.

The training afforded the exporters opportunities to understand the various trade finance products that the bank offers, the corresponding bank relationships and its unique selling points.

Dubbed ‘Time with Exporters’, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Christiana Olaoye, said the Energy Bank had well-structured trade finance products backed by comprehensive advisory services to support trade between Ghanaian exporters and their foreign partners.

Some of the trade finance products that the bank offered included documentary credits, documentary collections, inward remittances and guarantees.

Mrs Olaoye noted that the Energy Bank’s selling points are quick turn-around time, excellent service and flexibility, deep understanding and knowledge of trade finance products and services, as well as strong correspondent banking relationships and trade lines.

“We are a bank that is committed to helping and facilitating the wants and needs of individuals and businesses to achieve their goals. We will consistently provide education for our key customers going forward in 2017,” Mrs Olaoye added.

The bank, few months ago, took part in a trade programme between Ghanaian and Korean businesses which the Korean Ambassador to Ghana and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Mawuena Dumor were key speakers.

The Energy Bank is a bank with vitality, strength and power and in its approach to banking is solution-driven.

It presently operates 11 branches and one agency in Ghana; five in Accra, three in Kumasi, and the rest in Tema, Takoradi and Tamale.