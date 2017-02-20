Electronic procurement platform introduced to ease procurement processes for businesses

An electronic procurement platform that seeks to improve the procurement process of Ghanaian businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), has been launched in Accra.

Called the Smartbid, the online portal is expected to also enhance transparency in the public procurement process; provide a common platform for use by public institutions in public procurement and public financial management; and enhance competition by facilitating increased participation of service providers for government contracts.

Speaking at a ceremony last Wednesday, a co-founder of Smartbid Ghana Limited, Mr Simon Annan, said the introduction of the electronic procurement system would bring major relief to contractors and suppliers who were often robbed of genuine opportunity to win bids for contracts.

“It will also check rampant corrupt practices which emanate from the involvement of human interface in the procurement processes,” he said.

Mr Annan said the absence of an electronic procurement platform posed a threat to the government’s industrialisation agenda, adding that Ghana could save about $20 million annually if its agencies would go the Smartbid way.

He said many businesses complained bitterly about the massive corruption in the country’s procurement processes, saying only the electronic procurement platform could address the problem.

To the private sector, Mr Annan noted that the electronic procurement platform would facilitate the provision of a one-stop registration system for dealing with the government.

“This is expected to increase the number of suppliers, contractors and consultants that register and ensure a constant availability of tendering opportunities. Submission of tender documents and evaluation could be performed through telematic registries 24-hours a day,” he added.

Mr Annan said Smartbid would also help to minimise face-to-face contacts with government officials and thus reduce the perception of corrupt practices.

“All the information relating to the procurement process will be published online on a real time basis. It will also ensure greater transparency by virtue of being able to view tender openings via the Internet.

Corruption effect

Delivering his speech on fighting corruption through technology, the Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Mr Kenneth Thompson, lamented the country’s inability to rout out corruption, saying that it was the bane of Ghana’s economic woes.

He said until corruption was properly addressed, it would be entirely difficult for the nation to attain its development goals.

Mr Thompson, therefore, applauded the operators of Smartbid, describing the platform as one of the best ways to address corruption in the country’s procurement process.