ECOWAS leaders meeting in Liberia said the implications of its membership still needed to be considered before Morocco could formally join.

West African regional group ECOWAS has in principle approved Morocco's membership application despite the country being in North Africa.

King Mohammed VI was not at the summit because Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been invited.

Morocco's application came after it rejoined the African Union in January.

Morocco left the continental body in 1984 after it recognised the independence of Western Sahara.

Morocco regarded Western Sahara as part of its historic territory and had spent much of the last three decades trying to strengthen ties with Europe at the expense of relations with Africa.

Ivorian President Alasanne Ouattara has confirmed that the decision had been agreed in principle but the details still had to be worked out.

Morocco, along with Tunisia which is seeking observer status with the organisation and Mauritania, which wants to return to the body, will be invited to the next meeting of heads of state in Togo in December, a senior ECOWAS source told the BBC.

ECOWAS is made up of 15 West African nations, none of which shares a border with Morocco.

Members enjoy free trade and movement of people.

King Mohammed VI last week announced he would not be attending the summit in Liberia, because of the presence of Israel's prime minister.

Morocco does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

Moroccan authorities said King Mohammed VI did not wish his first presence at an ECOWAS summit to take place in a context of tension and controversy.

Mr Netanyahu addressed the West African leaders and said "Israel is coming back to Africa and Africa is coming back to Israel.

"I believe in Africa. I believe in its potential, present and future. It is a continent on the rise."

The trip came nearly a year after Mr Netanyahu was in East Africa as part of his efforts to strengthen ties between the continent and Israel.

Other leaders present at the Summit in Liberia were Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gambia’s President Adama Barrow, Burkina Faso’s President Roch Kabore and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

Faure Gnassingbe

Meanwhile, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has been named the new chairperson of ECOWAS.

He takes over the rotational role from Liberia’s President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who was faced with the electoral crisis in The Gambia.

Mr Faure’s Chairmanship was announced at the 51st ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State held for the first time in Liberia last Sunday.

The Israeli Prime Minister congratulated the incoming chairperson and invited the West African leaders to the Africa-Israel summit to be held in Togo in October.