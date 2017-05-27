Cummins West Africa is basing its growth prospects on investor confidence and business growth in West Africa after new surveys found that the sub-region will experience a stable socio-political environment this year.

As a result, the company plans to capitalise on this growth prospects to increase its market penetration across the West African markets.

It intends to do this by engaging more with markets in which they operate in and educating customers on its products and services.

The General Manager of Cummins West Africa Regional Organisation Operations (excluding Nigeria Operations), Mr Frederick Aryeetey, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said the West African market continued to be robust, stating that “with its rich culture, mineral and human resources, the West African sub-region would soon become the beacon of Africa.”

“Cummins will capitalise on this to expand its presence and operations in 2017 and beyond,” he said.

He said the company also intended to bring its products and services closer to its customers through its strategically located branches and offices.

“We are also making significant investments in technology and inventory to enhance our value chain to customers,” he stated.

Competition

Mr Aryeetey also pointed out that competition in the West African market would continue to be keen, as new players enter the markets.

He said Cummins believed in fair competition and would, therefore, continue to compete fairly and follow the law everywhere it found itself.

“Cummins will continue to partner with its customers in making sure they succeed by providing resources closer to the market in which we operate as we work to exceed customer expectation by being first to come to the market with the best products,” he said.

“We will continue to deliver superior service and technical support by continuously engaging our customers to better understand their needs and provide them with world-class solutions,” he added.

Investments

The general manager also mentioned that notable areas that would see further investments or capital injection in the coming years would be talent management and development, customer support aftermarket capabilities and supply chain.

He said the company already had two regional distribution centres in Africa; one in Ghana and the other in South Africa, with the Accra Centre serving the West African Region.

“This is in line with our aim of pushing resources closer to the customer. We are also increasing investment in our corporate social responsibilities activities as we demand that everything we do leads to a cleaner, healthier and safer environment,” he said.