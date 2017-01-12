CIB to collaborate with BoG to strengthen non-bank financial sector

The Chartered Institute of Bankers says it will collaborate with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to support and strengthen the performance of players in the non-bank financial sector.

The collaboration will be in the form of providing training to equip players in the sector with knowledge about the sector while ensuring certification of staff of microfinance institutions.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Mrs Patricia Sappor, said this during an interaction with the media.

She said the institute would introduce customised courses for microfinance institutions in order to build their capacity.

Mrs Sappor explained that the courses would also enhance the skills of microfinance institutions in the delivery of their services.

She was also hopeful this would instil some sanity in the microfinance environment.

The president said that the institute would directly involve microfinance institutions in all its activities because they formed an integral part of the financial services sector within the economy.

Training for bank staff

Mrs Sappor also noted that the CIB offered training courses for staff of banks who wanted to enhance their capacity.

She emphasised the need for bank staff occupying critical positions such as branch managers, risk managers and operations managers to attain CIB certification.

She said this would enhance their honesty and integrity as the CIB would take them through all the ethics of banking profession.

She said the CIB had knowledge in all areeas including lending, trade, risk management and banking operations.

“Once you are an associate of the CIB, it means you are a professional and cannot compromise your personal integrity and that of the certificate you hold,” she stated.

“Once you are a chartered banker, you are not expected in any way to perpetrate fraud,” he added.

Digital banking

Mrs Sappor also urged banks to adopt innovative technology in order to make banking easier and more accessible to their customers.

She urged banks to design products and services, using the appropriate technology that would meet the needs and expectations of their customers.

She believed technology was putting the power of banking in the hands of customers through their phones and gadgets.

As such, she said the CIB would be providing training for banks on digital banking.

“We will have a specialised course on digital banking for bank staff who would wish to specialise in this area”.

Thanksgiving service

The CIB last year also organised a thanksgiving service to thank God for a successful 2016.

Mrs Sappor said God had been there for the association throughout 2016, and therefore found the need to thank Him.

She said the thanksgiving service, which was its fifth,was an annual event on its calendar.

“It is to acknowledge God for the power, support and strength He has given to the institute,” she stated.