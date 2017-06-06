ChildAccra, a family healthcare facility based in Dzorwulu, Accra has supported the Castle Road Special School at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. The facility undertook a clean-up exercise at the school and also donated to the kids.Items presented to the school included toys, books, crayons, footballs, construction papers, and other playing kits to help the children deal with the anxiety of being neglected. The gesture formed part of a binniel programme that has been planned by ChildAccra for the school.

The exercise was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of ChildAccra, Dr Juliette Tuakli, members of her staff, and the family of a client of ChildAccra.



Speaking to the media after the presentation, Dr Tuakli disclosed that her training as a pediatrician spurred her on to support the kids at the school after discoveringthe existence of such a facility at the psychiatric hospital.



“Several special homes get some form of attention but this school gets little or no attention at all and so for me, we are shining a light on an area that seems to have been forgotten” she stated.



“I believe that the more light you shine, the higher likelihood of others coming in to support these children” Dr Tuakli further added.



Asked about the cost of the items being donated, Dr Tuakli downplayed the importance of cost in such an exercise saying “the cost of support to an institution like a children’s school cannot be quantified.”



She further reiterated that “we cannot quantify the emotional cost to a child who feels no one cares about him/her.”



Dr Tuakli revealed that her outfit had already planned a second donation to the school which would be done in the latter part of the year and will see some international medical volunteers coming down to support the event.



Officials of the school expressed their appreciation to ChildAccra for their kind gesture and hoped that other well-meaning individuals and institutions will follow the steps of ChildAccra to support the children.