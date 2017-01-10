CEO of Women’s World Banking Ghana honoured

The Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s World Banking (WWBG), Ms Charlotte Lily Baidoo has been awarded an honourable fellow of the Institute of Certified Economist of Ghana (ICEG).

She was honoured for her extensive experience in Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) banking and her contribution to women in leadership.

The President of ICEG, Professor Peter Tuffuo Asubonteng said Ms Baidoo truly deserved the honour conferred on her, explaining “she has fulfilled all requirements in relation to her passion for women inclusiveness and experience in SME banking and marketing that has helped to reduce poverty and this confirms the achievement of sustainable development goals of agenda 2030”.

The acting CEO of ICEG, Mr Gideon Amissah said there was the need for the country to work in areas such as gender inclusiveness and participation in governance.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Baidoo expressed gratitude to the institute and affirmed her full contribution to the institute using her in-depth experience and knowledge.

Ms Baidoo joined the Women’s World Banking (WWBG) in 2015 as the Chief Executive Officer with in depth knowledge in SME market. She has rich experience in credit administration, portfolio management, human resource management and credit analysis.