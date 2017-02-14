Businesses urged to strategise to survive even in difficult times

The Chief Executive of JISLAH Financial Services Limited (JISLAH), Mr Emmanuel T. Obeng, has urged businesses to put in strategies that will enable them to survive in any economy.

He said there were inherent challenges in any economy and it, behoves businesses to adapt to overcome them.

In an interview with the media after the company’s annual Kick-Start breakfast meeting, Mr Obeng said: “Where there are challenges there are also inherent opportunities that can be created; great success is possible even in a hostile environment. It will require an insightful approach to create a niche.”

He reiterated the need for businesses not to be static, but instead, adapt to the challenges and tap opportunities around it for survival.

JISLAH in 2016

Mr Obeng said although 2016 was a challenging year for the company in the face of the challenges that affected the economy, it achieved profitability and growth.

He said the company had aligned its businesses with new structures put in place to propel it in 2017, notably among them being the creation of three divisions within the business.

“First is the division that looks at business entirely with the responsibility of raising funds and investing excess funds raised. Second is the support division where finance, administration and human resource will all fall under. The last division created is the micro lending division that will now cater for micro lending aimed at poverty alleviation as a social duty to the nation,” he said, adding that the monitoring and evaluation unit was also in line to provide support to those units.

He was, however, upbeat about 2017, stressing that “as a company that buys and sells money, we hope the economy will see massive improvement to manifest in the pocket of people so they can engage in more businesses with us”.

Breakfast meeting

The annual Kick-Start breakfast meeting brought together the company’s key clients, shareholders, partners and other stakeholders.

A key event on the company’s calendar, the day is used to take stock of the company’s operations the previous year, acknowledge the support and loyalty of its clients and to usher in the new business year while appreciating the mercies of God.

The General Manager in charge of Operations at the company, Mr Clement Agyapong, said JISLAH had for the past 22 years sought to be a leading financial solutions provider in terms of quality and reliable service delivery, growth and profitability.

“Guided by a mission to offer excellent financing and investment opportunities as well as maximise stakeholders’ interest, we are proud to announce to you that we still maintained our membership of GIPC’s Ghana Club 100 as the 46th best performing company in Ghana in 2016 and also received a Silver Award at the 9th Business and Financial Services Excellence Award by the Ministry of Trade and Industry,” he said.