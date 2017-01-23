BEIGE admits 90 students into talent devt project

The BEIGE Foundation has identified and admitted 90 more students from 17 selected schools into its youth mentoring and training programme, the Youth Excellence League (YEL).

The young students, carefully selected from senior, junior, technical and vocational schools from the Ashanti, Western, Brong Ahafo and the Northern regions will benefit from financial support and training as part of a skills development programme run by BEIGE Academy, the talent development arm of The BEIGE Group.

The YEL project, which seeks to recognise exceptional youth talents, particularly in the areas of academia from basic to tertiary levels, is in line with the foundation’s commitment to empower the youth in the country through education.

According to the Chief Executive Office of The BEIGE Group, Mr Mike Nyinaku, the Group had set aside an amount of GH¢2 million to support YEL this year. The project also aims at extending its coverage to the rest of the country.

The selection of these talents were done by the management/heads of the schools using three main means: students who were brilliant needy, students who exhibited leadership potential and proactiveness on the part of the talents/students.

Commenting on the rationale for this exercise, the Programmes Officer for the BEIGE Foundation, Ms Anne-Marie Blackmore, said “the BEIGE Foundation, through YEL, would identify exceptional talents, train, support and promote youth excellence in the country.”

She added that the agenda was to identify and support 1000 students by the end of 2017.

She added ,“It is our belief that persons who perform remarkably in academics or whose overall achievements are outstanding are worthy of celebration. It is for this reason that the project award their excellence.”