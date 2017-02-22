AWA augments fleet in preparation for West Africa entry

Africa World Airlines (AWA) will soon expand its services to the sub-region with additional routes to Abuja, Abidjan, Freetown, Ouagadougou and Dakar, among others.

Speaking at the launch of AWA’s fifth aircraft in Accra the founder of the airline Togbe Afede XIV, said that the expansion into the sub-region was to help make air travel within West Africa easier for the populace.

He said the company’s plans of expansion informed the decision to add another aircraft to its fleet.

The launch of the Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ) 145 on February 20 brought to five the number of aircraft AWA now owns.

To help prepare the airline for its expansion agenda, Togbe Afede said AWA will be adding two new aircraft to the fleet by the end of this year.

These aircraft, he said would be bigger in size and seating capacity, making them more convenient to travel on.

Togbe Afede said he was confident that the introduction of the new jet 145 would help to enhance the on-time performance of AWA.

He said the introduction of the aircraft would give customers a new experience with the company.

Going forward, Togbe Afede said the airline would aim at owning 10 aircraft in the coming years, in its quest to become one of the biggest domestic airlines on the continent.

Embraer, AWA partnership

Since its introduction five years ago, AWA has partnered aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to supply it with airplanes to operate with.

Currently, AWA is the second largest Embraer Regional Jet operator in Africa and has pledged full support by providing more aircraft in the coming years.

Africa World Airlines started operations barely five years ago with the aim of delighting its customers and working with them to ensure continuous improvement and business growth.