American Businesses in Ghana explore ways to engage govt

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Ghana has held a forum to discuss how businesses can better engage with the new government to help improve the business environment in the country.

The forum, which was attended by about 112 business people, mostly members of the Chamber, as well as representatives of the European Business Organisation and officials of US Embassy in Accra, was on the theme: “How businesses can better engage with the new administration”.

The retired CEO of New World Renaissance Securities Limited, Mr Kwame Pianim, said: “There seems to be a genuine call on businesses for collaboration in a well-articulated action plan in the 2016 election manifesto of the new government, there is the desire to get more people to start new businesses and encourage existing businesses to make new investments, to grow and expand."

The President of (AMCHAM) Ghana, Mr Joe Mensah, said: “US businesses are ready to engage with the new government to improve the business environment and facilitate more US investment in the country to create jobs and contribute to the economic development of Ghana."

The forum forms part of a series of monthly meetings to be held by the Chamber with support from the US Government’s Trade Africa Initiative.

Trade Africa is a US Government Initiative to strengthen the US relationship with Africa in order to significantly expand US–African private and public sector collaboration to increase trade with and within Africa.

The American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana is the representative arm of US businesses in the Country and was formally established in 1997 to promote trade and investment between the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana. Its main objective is to contribute to the economic development of the country through the creation of a vibrant private sector. The Chamber is also affiliated to the US Chamber of Commerce, which is the world's largest trade association with over three million members and 117 affiliate chapters around the globe.