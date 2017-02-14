AmCham confident in govt economic team - hope for more American investors

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Ghana has expressed confidence in the government to establish an improved business environment to attract investors, particularly, those from the United States of America (USA) into the economy.

It mentioned in particular, the appointments of five government officials namely; the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Trade & Industry Alan John Kyerematen, the Business Development Minister, Mr Ibrahim Awal, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yoofi Grant, and the Executive Secretary of the Free Zones Board. Michael Okyere Baafi, and noted that, the chamber was ready to work with them to bring value to economy.

In an interview with the GRAPHIC BUSINESS, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber, Mr Simon Madjie said "we are excited about the appointments of these personalities and we look forward to working with these ministries and agencies to promote Ghana as a favorable destination for U.S Investment and to bring prosperity to our two nationals"

“We want to strengthen the U.S-Ghana commercial engagement by working with both public and private sectors to enable Ghanaian and U.S businesses take advantage of AGOA in order to boost Ghana's export earnings."

The American Chamber of Commerce has in the past collaborated with the Ministry of Trade, GIPC and the Free Zones Board to organise numerous investment trips to the U.S, which has resulted in many U.S companies making enquires and setting up in the country.

About 46 per cent of U.S companies in the country have invested over $13 billion in the country and this figure is projected to reach $21 billion by 2020.

According to Mr Madjie the expectations of members of the chamber were high and noted that “we will work to ensure that the target set for ourselves will materialise.”

He said many more investors in the US were willing to come invest in the country but required the necessary information and assurance to be able to do so.

“AmCham Ghana is willing to lead the government to the American Chamber in various states to discuss investments that will benefit both countries,” he said.

Mr Madjie said the role of the Trade and Finance ministers and the heads of the GIPC and GFZB were critical urged closer working relations to enable the country to achieve the best for its people through investments.

Brief on AmCham

The American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana is the representative arm of U.S businesses in the Country, as well as Ghanaian businesses with some U.S interest and was formally established in 1997 to promote trade and investment between the United States of America and the Republic of Ghana. Its main objective is to contribute to the economic development of the country through the creation of a vibrant private sector.

The Chamber is also affiliated to the U.S Chamber of Commerce, which is the world's largest trade association with over three million members and 117 affiliate chapters around the globe.