To have an ‘artificial metal bird’ in the air is not something anybody would want to be in, but technology has made this possible, with business, leisure and diplomatic relations driving the patronage of airplanes.

Personally, my first flight experience was only 45-minutes from Accra to Tamale and my nervousness was pronounced. Because of the airplane factor, my family had even come to see me off at the airport even though they had not done so previously because it was by road.

Excited like the character ‘Mr Frog’ in our Primary Four English Reader, my initial fears were the possibility of a mechanical failure or fuel shortage mid-air and where the plane would ‘park’. Thankfully, none of that occurred.

Recent aircraft accidents

Recent news about plane crashes both locally and internationally are becoming a source of worry not just to the business community but also its effects on the families of victims of these crashes.

A momentous recall is made of the recent Russian plane crash, not forgetting the Tamale crash landing late 2015, which could have resulted in a terrible accident involving lives and property.

Clearly, but for the usual professional and diligent character of our Ghanaian pilots and flight crew, the worse could have happened in Tamale that fateful Tuesday morning.

The Russian crash

Only a few weeks ago, we heard reports of the Russian plane crash killing many persons on board. Similarly, we all recall the rather infamous Malaysian plane which vanished an hour after take-off with 239 persons on board some two years ago.

It was an accident with neither survivors nor traces of passengers and aircraft in spite of the intense search by some 26 countries led by Australia. Instructively, experts have described this as the biggest aviation mystery, which cause is yet to be established.

Why the fear?

These series of unfortunate incidents involving aircraft only trigger series of prayers before embarking on a trip aboard a flight. The thoughts could really be nightmarish! Notwithstanding, people should not be so consumed to want to discontinue travelling by air.

I say this with a cue from the fact that “even after a motor accident, victims would still have to be transported in another motor vehicle to get their treatment.” What should matter to air travelers is the existence of Aviation Insurance to provide adequate compensation to themselves and their families, just in case.

Why aviation insurance?

Aviation insurance is really needed because it provides cover for hull losses as well as liability for passenger injuries, including environmental and third-party damage caused by aircraft accidents. This is extended to cover death of passengers and crew.

Types of aviation insurance

Technically, aviation insurance is divided into several covers. This is to facilitate effective handling of claims arising thereon.

Generally, there is Public Liability Insurance, which is typically a third party liability, providing cover for aircraft owners against damage caused by their aircraft to third party properties such as houses, cars, crops, airport facilities and aircraft collision.

The cover usually does not extend to the insured aircraft itself and its injured passengers.

After an accident the insurer would provide compensation packages for victims for their losses, but if a settlement cannot be reached then the case is usually taken to court to decide on the extent of liability and the amount of damage. Public liability insurance is, however, mandatory in most countries.

More specifically, the following Aviation Insurance may be isolated and given specific treatments:

Passenger liability insurance

Passenger liability protects passengers on board the accident aircraft who get injured or killed. In many countries this coverage is mandatory mainly for large commercial aircraft.

Coverage is often sold on a "one-man-one-seat" basis, with a specified limit for each passenger seat.

Combined single limit (CSL)

Alternatively an insurer may decide to issue CSL coverage which combines public liability and passenger liability coverage into a single coverage with a single overall limit per accident.

This type provides more flexibility in paying claims for liability, especially if passengers suffer injuries, but little damage is done to third party property on the ground.

iii. Ground risk hull insurance in motion (taxiing)

This provides coverage while the aircraft is taxiing, but not while taking-off or landing. Normally coverage ceases at the start of the take-off roll and is in force only once the aircraft has completed its subsequent landing.

Due to previous disagreements between airliners and insurers regarding interpretational issues, insurers have remained silently un-interested and in some cases expunged this type from their business operations.

Ground risk hull insurance not in motion

This provides coverage for the insured aircraft against damage when it is on the ground and not in motion. The coverage may include hangar collapse, fire, vandalism, flood, theft, mudslides, animal damage, wind or aircraft striking another (dog-bite-dog syndrome) among allied perils.

The amount of coverage may be on an agreed value that was set at the time of policy purchase.

In-flight insurance

In-flight coverage protects an insured aircraft against damage during all phases of flight and ground operation, including while parked or stored.

Naturally, it is more expensive than not-in-motion coverage, since most aircraft get damaged while in motion.

Way forward

Suffice it to say that the benefits of aviation insurance are quite enormous, as such governments, businesses and individuals must take particular interest in it.

For instance, it is imperative for the government to take steps to provide adequate insurance for the presidential jet, that is, if it has not been done yet.

Moreover, as a pre-requisite for licensing (if not already in force), the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) must require of airliners to have not just appropriate but also adequate insurance cover. This could even give airliners a competitive advantage.

Until next week, “This is Insurance from the eyes of my mind.”