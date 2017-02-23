Custom Search
24
Fri, Feb
Family Health Medical School

Yaasalam Opportunity Center launches initiative to create jobs for Zongo youth

Chairman of Afro-Arab Group of Companies and One Young World Ambassador, Alhaji Salamu Amadu

As part of efforts to empower youth from urban Zongo communities to become economically productive, Yaasalam Opportunity Center has rolled out an initiative to create employment opportunities targeted at reducing poverty.
These ambitious initiatives include; Zongo 360, Zongo Business Incubator, Zongo Business Network and Yaasalam Publishers.
 
Yaasalam Opportunity Center is a collaborative venture between the chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the lead researcher at Past, Present and Future PPF Research and Peace Institute, Mr Abdulsalam Mohammed Daaru, to develop the capacities of the youth in Muslim populated areas to contribute towards national development.

Alhaji Amadu and Mohammed explained in separate interviews that their mode of operation is to train the youth to take up leadership roles in their communities and to disseminate the knowledge they acquire.
 
They said plans are far advanced for the initiatives to be scaled-up in other cities with sizeable Zongo communities.
 
The training modules are designed to address societal needs and since the inception of the initiative over 50 youth have been admitted, trained and have secured employment.
 
The capacity building and training programs, which are offered at no cost to the participants, are also opened to all manner of persons irrespective of educational or religious backgrounds since the modules are tailor-made to suit each participant.
Vacancy Advert for Head Teacher
Vacancy Advert for Head Teacher

Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address (FULL TEXT)

Mr Patrick Quainoo (middle) addressing the media

Agona West NPP youth accuse MP of destroying party

FLASHBACK: President Akufo-Addo (left) with former President Rawlings

I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values — Rawlings

Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey committee on bribery allegation sits.Witnesses won’t budge

Mahama Ayariga - Bawku Central MP

I have no direct evidence to back bribery claims – Mahama Ayariga

Adjorlolo and fiance, Lebene have come under attacks from Counsellor Lutterodt

Adjorlolo will never marry his fiancé - Counsellor Lutterodt

Graphic Online Polls

State of the Nation Address: Which scenario is more likely to emerge over parliamentary debate?

Other Stories on Graphic Online

Vacancy Advert for Head Teacher
Web Analytics