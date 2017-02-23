Yaasalam Opportunity Center launches initiative to create jobs for Zongo youth



As part of efforts to empower youth from urban Zongo communities to become economically productive, Yaasalam Opportunity Center has rolled out an initiative to create employment opportunities targeted at reducing poverty.

Yaasalam Opportunity Center is a collaborative venture between the chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the lead researcher at Past, Present and Future PPF Research and Peace Institute, Mr Abdulsalam Mohammed Daaru, to develop the capacities of the youth in Muslim populated areas to contribute towards national development.



Alhaji Amadu and Mohammed explained in separate interviews that their mode of operation is to train the youth to take up leadership roles in their communities and to disseminate the knowledge they acquire.

They said plans are far advanced for the initiatives to be scaled-up in other cities with sizeable Zongo communities.

The training modules are designed to address societal needs and since the inception of the initiative over 50 youth have been admitted, trained and have secured employment.

The capacity building and training programs, which are offered at no cost to the participants, are also opened to all manner of persons irrespective of educational or religious backgrounds since the modules are tailor-made to suit each participant.