The Chief Executive Officer of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadou has been named the Business Personality of the Year at the Nima Excellence Awards Night.

Alhaj Amadou's company - Afro-Arab Group of Companies - also won the Business Organisation of the Year gong at the awards night held on Saturday, March 11 in Accra.

Alhaji Amadou in his acceptance speeches paid tribute to his staff as well the residents of Nima for patronising his business.

He added that, although he did not set-up his business to win awards, it is pleasant when your efforts are recognised by an independent body.

The Afro-Arab Group of Companies was established in 2010 with its headquarters at Accra New Town.

Currently, the group has about seven (9) subsidiaries operating in different part of Ghana. These subsidiaries include; Afro-Arab Micro Finance Co. Ltd, Afro-Arab Travel & Tour,Afro-Arab Properties Ltd, Afro-Arab Co. Ltd,A & A Sports Consult , Afro-Arab Foundation , Afro-Arab Mining Co. Ltd., Afro-Arab Telecommunication Co. Ltd and Afro-Arab Mineral Water Co. Ltd.

Afro-Arab Company Limited was the first subsidiary to be registered. It was registered as a limited liability company incorporated under the companies’ code, 1963 act 179 on 26th January, 2007.



Below is the entire list of winners of the Nima Excellence Awards Night;

Youth Activist: Abdul Salam Mohammed

Tertiary student : Khadijatu Iddrisu

NGO: Achievers Ghana

Business Organization: Afro Arab group of Companies

Business Personality: Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadou

Creative Arts Personality: Mohammed Awudu

Entertainment Personality/Group: VVIP

Most Influential Personality: Hajia Damata Suleiman

Sports Personality: Mohammed Polo

Media Personality:Alhaji Bature Iddriss

Honorary citations were presented to;



1. Chief Imoro Baba Issah, PRO, Council of Zongo Chiefs

2. Hon. Alhaji Abubakar Siddique Boniface. MP for Madina and Minister for Inner city and Zongo development

3. Hon. Naseer Mahama Toure, MP Ayawaso East

4. Alhaji Munkaila Ahmed Akuamoah, C.E.O Advalue International Ghana

5. Hon. Baba Jamal, Former Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

6. Special Citation was presented to the family of the Late Hon. Alhaji Yahaya Seidu(Yahaya Kansas)