Dentsu Aegis Network, an advertising and communications firm, has launched the Consumer Connection System (CCS) to help businesses in the public and private sectors to better understand media consumer behaviour when building their brands.

The tool enables researchers to engage respondents across the country to know their needs when it comes to the media. It also has the capacity to predict the engaging channels and set parameters to report what clients need.

Change in consumer research

CCS marks a step-change in the way consumer research is conducted within the Ghanaian consumer landscape. It allows brands to find out crucial information about their consumers during the consumer journey.

It measures the usage, influence and effect of over 50 communication channels.

The survey, which is conducted across 60 countries that together account for some 90 per cent of global advertising expenditure, has been successfully used by a very wide range of companies across the globe to drive more effective communication strategies and to deliver efficiencies in targeting and budgeting.

Insights

Speaking about the launch, the Insights and Innovation Director of Dentsu Aegis Network Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Byron John, said, “Having a tool such as the CCS Planner in Ghana has put us streets ahead in the market. Not only is it now the most sophisticated media communications planning tool in Ghana, but it has inherently future-proofed Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana against any changes in the media research landscape.”

He added that the CCS Planner had the ability to calibrate not only the CCS benchmark data but any other third party media data.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana, Mr Andrew Ackah, said “Peoples’ lives are converging and it is making it difficult to predict the behaviour of the customer in recent times,” adding that the CCS and associated tools were the absolute game changer in communication planning in the country.

He said advertisers, the media and communication experts desired and deserved the level of details that CCS provided to follow and track today's sophisticated consumer who with modern technology received millions of messages every day and, therefore, had become very discerning in their choices of products and services.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu Aegis Network in sub-Saharan Africa, Ms Dawn Rowlands, for her part said apart from having an extremely granular level of touch-point data, CCS also studied the interaction consumers had with media in detail.

Launch

A Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who launched the CCS, said the government was happy the CCS had been introduced in the country as it would give an insight into target messaging for customers.

He pledged that the government would tap into the efficiency of the research as it had policies and programmes to sub-segment the economy.