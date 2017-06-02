The Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Mr Brieuc Cardon, observed that the year promised to be a good year for businesses to flourish.

Advans Ghana, a microfinance institution, says it is ready to partner small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow their businesses.

He, therefore, encouraged young businesses to take advantage of their services to grow their businesses.

Mr Cardon made this observation during the opening of a new branch at Hohoe which has increased the number of sales points of the microfinance company to 17 within four regions with over 43,000 clients.

The branch

“This branch is very strategic in that it is situated within a prime location and expected to serve clients within Hohoe, Kpando, Golokuati, Likpe, Jasikan, Kadjebi and its environs.

The effort is to bring banking services to the people.

According to him, the past three years has been challenging for most businesses but ‘’we are positive about 2017 because there have been some introductions of policies that are improving interest rates and reducing inflation, creating the hope that things would be better’’.

“The opening of the branch clearly demonstrates Advans Ghana’s continuing commitment as a partner in the economic and financial development of Ghanaians,” he said, added that operations would be expanded to Sunyani, Tamale, Somanya and Konongo by the close of the year.

Fake microfinance institutions

He observed that the fraudulent activities of some so-called microfinance institutions had reduced the trust people had in their operations but assured the gathering that Advans Ghana was safe as it had credible institutions, such as the World Bank, Societe Generale and the German Development Bank, as its shareholders.

He said their doors were open to Ghanaian SMEs, micro entrepreneurs and individuals for business.

The Chief Operation Officer, Ms Barbara Odei, advised businesses to go for loans they could work with and sustain their businesses without ending up spending their capital.

Hohoe ready to work with Advans Ghana

The Paramount Chief of Gbi traditional area, Togbega Gabusu, noted that some people within his area had been duped by fake microfinance companies and asked Advans Ghana to show difference and enjoy working in Hohoe, which he described was a vibrant economic town.