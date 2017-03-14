The event which coincided with the second year anniversary of Access Bank’s award winning “W” initiative was graced by high profiled women personalities such as Madam Joyce Aryee, chairperson of the event, who stressed the need for women to maximise opportunities around them, as well as create their very own prospects with which they can improve their current statuses.

The National Women Summit has been applauded by leading women advocates for highlighting key issues that are affecting women development in Ghana.

The CEO of Airtel Ghana and Access Bank’s ‘W’ Ambassador, Lucy Quist, CEO of Forever Clair and ‘W’ Ambassador Grace Amey-Obeng, Pioneer of Spelling Bee in Ghana and ‘W’ Ambassador Eugenia Techi-Menson and several other panellists who graced the occasion, took turns to motivate young entrepreneurs who attended the event. They urged them to thrust forward, looking past obstacles and to press on towards excellence.

They hinged on the importance of integrity, authenticity and professionalism as a vital tool for success.

The Women summit organised in partnership with Charter House attracted more than 1,000 participants comprising traditional female leaders, students, corporate and women entrepreneurs and a few gentlemen.

Addressing the gathering at the event on the theme “Celebrating Ghanaian Women, 60 years after Independence, the achievements and the future”, the Head of Exclusive Banking at Access Bank, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu stressed the need for every Ghanaian woman to make it her duty to ensure that the change women seek in national discourse begins with them.

The summit forms part of a series of activities marking the second anniversary of Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative which was introduced in March 2015.

‘W’ Initiative

The ‘W’ Initiative seeks to inspire, connect and empower women by offering a bundle of tailor-made products, services and opportunities to women, ranging from young professionals, women with family and women in business.

Last year, Access Bank’s ‘W’ was recognised as the Most Outstanding Banking Initiative at the 3rd Women in Business and Finance awards. The bank also launched the Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS) to offer women a financial lifeline in accessing various fertility treatments at specialist hospitals in Ghana and around the world.

The bank continues to commit resources to improve key areas of the economy such as education, health and social improvement across several communities in Ghana. It is also committed to sustainable business practices that drives profitable, sustainable growth and is also environmentally responsible and socially relevant.