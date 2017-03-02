Access Bank, Charter House host 1st National Women’s Summit

As part of activities to celebrate the second anniversary of Access Bank’s flagship women empowerment programme ‘W’ Initiative , Access Bank is hosting the National Women’s Summit to help highlight the role of the Ghanaian woman in the development of the country after 60 years of independence.

Organised in partnership with Charterhouse and JOY FM, the summit coincides with the International Women’s Day, a day dedicated and celebrated around the world to give impetus and focus to women rights as well as their significant contribution to society.

Under the theme “Celebrating Ghanaian Women, 60 years after Independence, the achievements and the future”, the summit is billed to attract hundreds of women to the Accra International Conference Centre.

Speaking on the anniversary and upcoming summit, the Head of Exclusive Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Matilda Asante-Asiedu reiterated the impact women have had on Ghana’s growth and the need to support the younger generation to take up the mantle of leading Ghana’s development in a new era.

She added, “Since launching the Access ‘W’ Initiative in March 2015, we have pursued our mandate to support women achieve their business and lifestyle goals by creating opportunities that helps them meet these objectives”.

Mrs. Theresa Ayaode, Chief Executive of Charter House noted that their company was happy to partner Access Bank as an organiser for this event. She said: “Access Bank has become a market leader in women empowerment in Ghana having rolled out several programmes to advance the role of women in economic development. There was no better partner to help us facilitate this event than Access Bank”.

The summit will boast of a rich profile of speakers including Access Bank’s ‘W’ Ambassadors, who have over the years supported the Bank in delivering on its promise to empower women through training and capacity building programmes.

They include Lucy Quist - CEO of Airtel Ghana, Aisha Ayensu - CEO and Head Designer of luxury fashion label Christie Brown, Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng – Managing Director of FC Group of Companies, Ruka Sanusi - founder of Alldens Lane, a management and business consulting firm, Eugenia Tachie-Menson- Founder of Young Educators Foundation, organisers of Scripps Spelling Bee (of the USA) in Ghana and Ama Duncan - Founder of The Fabulous Women Network and Corporate Training Solutions.

Madam Joyce Aryee, Chief Executive Officer of Salt and Light Ministries and long-time advocate of women advancement and role model for women across the country, will chair the function.

The session, which will run from 9am to 5pm, will have other leading women and captains of various industries and sectors gracing the event.

Running alongside the summit will be a mini one-day expo for Women in Business, with carefully selected exhibitions ranging from unique food concepts to specialised fashion and beauty products.

Attendance is free and interested participants must pre-register on www.womensworldghana.com to ensure a secured seat at the programme.

The ‘W’ Initiative seeks to inspire, connect and empower women by offering a bundle of tailor made products, services and opportunities to women, ranging from young professionals, women with family and women in business.

Last year, Access Bank’s ‘W’ was recognised as the Most Outstanding Banking Initiative at the 3rd Women in Business and Finance awards. The Bank also launched the Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS) to offer women a financial lifeline in accessing various fertility treatments at specialist hospitals in Ghana and around the world.

The Bank continues to commit resources to improve the wellbeing of key areas such as education, health and social improvement across several communities in Ghana. It is also committed to sustainable business practices that drives profitable, sustainable growth and is also environmentally responsible and socially relevant.