1,200 Passengers travel for free on Xmas Day

Every year, hundreds of people across the country travel from one place to another to join their families, friends and loved ones to celebrate Christmas and mark the end and beginning of a year.

While the trips are exciting to make, funding them can sometimes be a headache, the reason for which many people forfeit them.

To help ease those pressures, telecommunications company, Vodafone Ghana Limited, decided to surprise some of its lucky customers by paying for their fares outside Accra.

On the eve of Christmas, Vodafone Cash agents were deplored to three lorry stations in Accra -- the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Neoplan, Kaneshie-Takoradi and Tudu-Ho stations -- to reimburse travelers bound for Kumasi, Takoradi and Ho.

At the end, the company successfully paid the transport fares and presented other packages to over 1,200 passengers traveling from Accra to Takoradi, Kumasi and Ho under the second edition of its ‘Akwantuo Aye Free’ promotion.

The action was also part of the company’s Christmas promotion dubbed ‘Vodafone Super Red Christmas.’

To qualify, travelers needed to be Vodafone customers, show evidence of travel and be present at one of the lorry stations.

Checks by the Daily Graphic at the various transport stations revealed that transport fares per passenger from Accra to Takoradi, Kumasi and Ho were priced at GH¢22, GH¢25 and GH¢19 respectively.

Requirement

At an event to commence the second edition of the promotion in Accra, the Head of Mass Marketing, Vodafone Ghana, Mr Richmond Asante, said the idea was to wish its valued customers a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year but they could not have done it without rewarding their loyalty.

“Vodafone is surprising over 1,200 clients. We are doing it as a follow up from something we did last year but this year is bigger and better by touching more people,” he said.

“All one needs to do is be a Vodafone subscriber and showing a proof of travel ticket and we will just reimburse your money and add a small package to where you are going,” he said.

Mr Asante said Vodafone had also made discounts of over 60 per cent on its Vodafone cash platform, which would allow subscribers buy items and pay at cheap prices.

Customer experience

A Vodafone subscriber, Mr Samuel Mensah, who was travelling to Kumasi, said “I have been using Vodafone for three years and I have enjoyed their services throughout the years.

“I have not won any of their promotions but today I have been lucky to have my fare to Kumasi reimbursed and received other packages. My ultimate goal is to win the other promotions of the company,” he said.

Another Vodafone subscriber, Ms Margaret Kluste, who has been using Vodafone for the past 10 years, said “last year, Vodafone paid for my transportation to Kumasi and refreshed me as well as giving me other packages.”

“I am excited that this is happening again today. I am very grateful to Vodafone for this wonderful initiative,” she said.